Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/17/22

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY GROSSES

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/17/2022 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance was: CHICAGO (21.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (10.2%), MJ THE MUSICAL (8.1%), AMERICAN BUFFALO (7.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (7.7%), THE MINUTES (5.6%), HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE (5.2%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (4.7%), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (2.5%), COME FROM AWAY (1.7%), ALADDIN (1.1%), PLAZA SUITE (0.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.7%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.3%), THE MUSIC MAN (0.2%), HAMILTON (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (-21.9%), THE LITTLE PRINCE (-14.7%), COMPANY (-10.9%), HANGMEN (-9.9%), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH (-9%), TAKE ME OUT (-6.9%), BIRTHDAY CANDLES (-6.3%), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF (-5.7%), BEETLEJUICE (-4.3%), SIX (-1.1%), HADESTOWN (-0.5%), FUNNY GIRL (-0.3%), WICKED (-0.3%), THE LION KING (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...