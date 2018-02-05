Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/4/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/4/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: THE CHILDREN (4.0%), WICKED (1.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (-13.2%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (-9.8%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-9.1%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-8.7%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-8.4%), CHICAGO (-7.8%), KINKY BOOTS (-6.6%), HELLO, DOLLY! (-6.1%), JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART (-6.1%), FARINELLI AND THE KING (-5.4%), BEAUTIFUL (-5.4%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-5.4%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-5.1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-4.6%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-4.3%), ANASTASIA (-2.2%), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (-1.6%), THE LION KING (-1.0%), ALADDIN (-1.0%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.9%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.4%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.2%),

