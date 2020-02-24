Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/23/20
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: FROZEN (9%), BEETLEJUICE (6%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (5.9%), MEAN GIRLS (3.7%), THE LION KING (2.3%), WICKED (2.1%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (1.9%), THE INHERITANCE (1.6%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (1.2%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.9%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (0.8%), ALADDIN (0.5%), COME FROM AWAY (0.4%), CHICAGO (0.2%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (0.2%), HAMILTON (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: AIN'T TOO PROUD (-3%), SIX (-1.1%), GRAND HORIZONS (-0.4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO (-0.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.4%), HADESTOWN (-0.1%),
