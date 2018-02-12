Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/11/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/11/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (9.8%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (3.1%), BEAUTIFUL (1.8%), ALADDIN (0.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.5%), THE LION KING (0.5%), HAMILTON (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-13.4%), ANASTASIA (-12.5%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-10.1%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-9.4%), HELLO, DOLLY! (-9.4%), WICKED (-7.9%), FARINELLI AND THE KING (-7.8%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-7.3%), CHICAGO (-7.2%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-7.1%), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (-6.9%), KINKY BOOTS (-6.2%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-4.4%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-1.5%), JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART (-1.0%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.9%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.9%),

