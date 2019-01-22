Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/20/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/20/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: AMERICAN SON (7.9%), KINKY BOOTS (7.5%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (7.3%), BEAUTIFUL (4.4%), THE NEW ONE (3.9%), CHICAGO (3.8%), ANASTASIA (3.7%), TRUE WEST (2.2%), WICKED (2.1%), THE LION KING (1.8%), NETWORK (1.1%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (1.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.6%), THE PROM (0.5%), WAITRESS (0.3%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: CHOIR BOY (-11.2%), FROZEN (-7.1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-4.4%), ALADDIN (-2.6%), MY FAIR LADY (-2.2%), MEAN GIRLS (-2%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-1.7%), KING KONG (-1.6%), THE FERRYMAN (-1.1%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (-0.8%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.4%), THE CHER SHOW (-0.3%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You