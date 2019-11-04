Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/3/19
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: DERREN BROWN: SECRET (7.5%), FROZEN (4.1%), TOOTSIE (2.8%), BEETLEJUICE (2.2%), SLAVE PLAY (1.5%), LINDA VISTA (1.4%), THE LION KING (1.3%), ALADDIN (1.1%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (1.1%), BETRAYAL (0.5%), MOULIN ROUGE! (0.1%), THE ROSE TATTOO (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: CHICAGO (-8.2%), WAITRESS (-7.5%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (-6.2%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (-5.3%), THE INHERITANCE (-5.2%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-4.7%), MEAN GIRLS (-3.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-3.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-2.6%), WICKED (-2.3%), COME FROM AWAY (-1%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (-0.8%), HADESTOWN (-0.6%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-0.4%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.1%),
