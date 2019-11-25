Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/24/19
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/24/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
Up for the week by attendance was: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (20.6%), WICKED (10.7%), FROZEN (3.1%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (2.4%), ALADDIN (2.3%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (2%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (1.5%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (0.6%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.6%), THE ROSE TATTOO (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: THE INHERITANCE (-13%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (-12.3%), BETRAYAL (-7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-6.7%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (-6.2%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (-5.8%), TOOTSIE (-4.2%), CHICAGO (-3.7%), WAITRESS (-2.2%), SLAVE PLAY (-2.2%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-2.1%), BEETLEJUICE (-2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-1.1%), OKLAHOMA! (-0.8%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.8%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (-0.4%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (-0.3%), HADESTOWN (-0.3%), THE LION KING (-0.2%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.2%),
Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...
Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!... (read more)
AIDA Revival Will Get Developmental Lab in Spring 2020, with Schele Williams and Camille A. Brown at the Helm
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, rumors have been circulating around a revival of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, which might result in a nationa... (read more)
How to Watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Your All-Inclusive Guide!
In just under a week, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City... (read more)
6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Photos From Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella began performances November 20, 2019, for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Paper Mill Play... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Will Celebrate BEETLEJUICE New Vinyl Edition with Exclusive In-Store Signing and Performance
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS will celebrate the vinyl release of Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording with an exclusive in-store ... (read more)