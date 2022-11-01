Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/30/22
Of note this week:
- WALKING WITH GHOSTS opened at the Music Box 10/27.
- The return engagement of TAKE ME OUT began at the Schoenfeld 10/27.
- THE KITE RUNNER closed 10/30.
- ALMOST FAMOUS is in previews at the Jacobs and opens 11/3.
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO is in previews at the Booth and opens 11/10.
- MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL began previews at the Beaumont and opens 11/13.
- & JULIET began previews at the Sondheim and opens 11/17.
- KPOP is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens 11/20.
- One of the performances of COST OF LIVING was a fully comped student matinee.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE KITE RUNNER (8.5%), COST OF LIVING (6.8%), THE PIANO LESSON (2.2%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: ALMOST FAMOUS (-13.3%), INTO THE WOODS (-12.4%), CHICAGO (-11.9%), BEETLEJUICE (-10.1%), WICKED (-9.5%), SIX (-9%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-8.7%), KPOP (-8.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-6.7%), HAMILTON (-6.4%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-6.4%), A STRANGE LOOP (-6.1%), HADESTOWN (-5.5%), 1776 (-5.2%), LEOPOLDSTADT (-5%), ALADDIN (-4.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-3.7%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-3.4%), THE MUSIC MAN (-3.2%), THE LION KING (-3.1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2.1%), FUNNY GIRL (-1.8%), WALKING WITH GHOSTS (-1.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-0.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.8%),
This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 228,593 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,346,822. The average ticket price was $119.63.
This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.65%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.33% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $119.63 is down $-6.24 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN: $2,716,237
HAMILTON: $1,947,852
MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,810,272
THE LION KING: $1,704,717
FUNNY GIRL: $1,635,860
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
KPOP ($165,174), WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($176,996), COST OF LIVING ($263,193), 1776 ($270,867), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($277,846)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
MJ THE MUSICAL: $63,603
THE KITE RUNNER: $50,201
TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: $39,788
KIMBERLY AKIMBO: $33,880
WALKING WITH GHOSTS: $30,594
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN ($-312,354), WICKED ($-264,325), SIX ($-216,484), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-182,130), HADESTOWN ($-146,749)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE MUSIC MAN: $231.07
HAMILTON: $198.32
FUNNY GIRL: $170.51
MJ THE MUSICAL: $163.86
LEOPOLDSTADT: $151.80
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($42.03), KPOP ($42.04), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($63.23), 1776 ($64.82), COST OF LIVING ($69.32)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 100.5%
MJ THE MUSICAL: 99.6%
FUNNY GIRL: 98.4%
THE LION KING: 96.7%
THE MUSIC MAN: 96.4%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
WALKING WITH GHOSTS (61.7%), INTO THE WOODS (62%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (64.9%), CHICAGO (68.3%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (68.5%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
WALKING WITH GHOSTS: 1133
ALMOST FAMOUS: 761
KPOP: 636
THE KITE RUNNER: 395
COST OF LIVING: 342
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-1381), INTO THE WOODS (-1368), BEETLEJUICE (-1300), CHICAGO (-1026), SIX (-744)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
