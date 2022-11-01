Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/30/22

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/30/2022 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

WALKING WITH GHOSTS opened at the Music Box 10/27.

The return engagement of TAKE ME OUT began at the Schoenfeld 10/27.

THE KITE RUNNER closed 10/30.

ALMOST FAMOUS is in previews at the Jacobs and opens 11/3.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is in previews at the Booth and opens 11/10.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL began previews at the Beaumont and opens 11/13.

& JULIET began previews at the Sondheim and opens 11/17.

KPOP is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens 11/20.

One of the performances of COST OF LIVING was a fully comped student matinee.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE KITE RUNNER (8.5%), COST OF LIVING (6.8%), THE PIANO LESSON (2.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: ALMOST FAMOUS (-13.3%), INTO THE WOODS (-12.4%), CHICAGO (-11.9%), BEETLEJUICE (-10.1%), WICKED (-9.5%), SIX (-9%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-8.7%), KPOP (-8.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-6.7%), HAMILTON (-6.4%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-6.4%), A STRANGE LOOP (-6.1%), HADESTOWN (-5.5%), 1776 (-5.2%), LEOPOLDSTADT (-5%), ALADDIN (-4.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-3.7%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-3.4%), THE MUSIC MAN (-3.2%), THE LION KING (-3.1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2.1%), FUNNY GIRL (-1.8%), WALKING WITH GHOSTS (-1.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-0.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.8%),

This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 228,593 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,346,822. The average ticket price was $119.63.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.65%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.33% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $119.63 is down $-6.24 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN: $2,716,237

HAMILTON: $1,947,852

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,810,272

THE LION KING: $1,704,717

FUNNY GIRL: $1,635,860





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

KPOP ($165,174), WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($176,996), COST OF LIVING ($263,193), 1776 ($270,867), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($277,846)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MJ THE MUSICAL: $63,603

THE KITE RUNNER: $50,201

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG: $39,788

KIMBERLY AKIMBO: $33,880

WALKING WITH GHOSTS: $30,594





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN ($-312,354), WICKED ($-264,325), SIX ($-216,484), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-182,130), HADESTOWN ($-146,749)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN: $231.07

HAMILTON: $198.32

FUNNY GIRL: $170.51

MJ THE MUSICAL: $163.86

LEOPOLDSTADT: $151.80





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

WALKING WITH GHOSTS ($42.03), KPOP ($42.04), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($63.23), 1776 ($64.82), COST OF LIVING ($69.32)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 100.5%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 99.6%

FUNNY GIRL: 98.4%

THE LION KING: 96.7%

THE MUSIC MAN: 96.4%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

WALKING WITH GHOSTS (61.7%), INTO THE WOODS (62%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (64.9%), CHICAGO (68.3%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (68.5%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WALKING WITH GHOSTS: 1133

ALMOST FAMOUS: 761

KPOP: 636

THE KITE RUNNER: 395

COST OF LIVING: 342





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-1381), INTO THE WOODS (-1368), BEETLEJUICE (-1300), CHICAGO (-1026), SIX (-744)



