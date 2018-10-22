Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/21/18

Oct. 22, 2018  

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/21/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance was: THE WAVERLY GALLERY (17.1%), THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (12.7%), HEAD OVER HEELS (9.1%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (7.0%), BERNHARDT/HAMLET (6.4%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (5.4%), THE FERRYMAN (4.4%), ANASTASIA (4.1%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (3.8%), BEAUTIFUL (3.5%), KINKY BOOTS (3.1%), WICKED (3.0%), AMERICAN SON (2.9%), THE BAND'S VISIT (2.7%), WAITRESS (2.4%), ALADDIN (2.3%), THE LION KING (0.7%), MY FAIR LADY (0.5%), CHICAGO (0.5%), FROZEN (0.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.3%), COME FROM AWAY (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-3.9%), TORCH SONG (-3.8%), SUMMER (-3.2%), THE NAP (-3.2%), KING KONG (-1.9%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.7%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Related Articles







More Hot Stories For You

  • COME FROM AWAY Becomes Longest Running Canadian Musical on Broadway!
  • Breaking News: BE MORE CHILL Movie in Development; Producers Set
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks MARY POPPINS RETURNS in Instagram Takeover
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of MARY AND MAX: THE MUSICAL
  • Robert Cuccioli to Lead Goodspeed's A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL, Hunter Foster Directs
  • Photo Flash: First Look At The Air Supply Musical ALL OUT OF LOVE in Manila

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE