Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/13/19
Up for the week by attendance was: THE LIGHTNING THIEF (20%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (15.6%), WICKED (14.6%), BEETLEJUICE (14.1%), CHICAGO (13.7%), MEAN GIRLS (11.9%), BETRAYAL (10.4%), WAITRESS (10.4%), OKLAHOMA! (10.4%), FROZEN (10.2%), TOOTSIE (9.9%), LINDA VISTA (8.3%), THE ROSE TATTOO (6.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (5.5%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (4%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (3.9%), THE SOUND INSIDE (3.3%), ALADDIN (3%), BEAUTIFUL (2.4%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (2.3%), COME FROM AWAY (1.2%), THE LION KING (0.6%), HADESTOWN (0.5%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.2%), MOULIN ROUGE! (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (-10%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (-5.1%), AMERICAN UTOPIA (-5%), THE INHERITANCE (-1.8%), SLAVE PLAY (-1.2%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (-1%),
