Broadway Flea Market and Auction Reschedules to September 30

Your hunt for Broadway's best treasures starts and ends on Sunday, September 30, 2018, when the 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns with theatrical collectibles, extraordinary experiences and star-studded meet-and-greets.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction (#BroadwayFlea) will take place in Shubert Alley and along West 44th and West 45th Streets, in the heart of NYC's Theatre District. The event historically has taken place on the third Sunday of September. This year, however, it is set for September 30 due to activities scheduled for the UN General Assembly the weekend before.

Opportunities to pre-bid on one-of-a-kind memorabilia, chances to meet beloved Broadway stars and unforgettable onstage and backstage opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. Bidders can then experience the thrill of the auction when Shubert Alley is filled with theatre fans bidding on the items in person on September 30 at the Grand Auction's silent and live auctions.

The always popular Autograph Table and Photo Booth will welcome more than 60 of your favorite Broadway actors. Additionally, beloved shows and theatrical organizations will sell unique items at tables to raise money for Broadway Cares. The complete list of participants and tables will be announced in September.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $1,023,309. Since 1987, the 31 editions of this highly anticipated annual event have raised $13.6 million.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

