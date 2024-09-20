Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Take Place This Sunday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The heart of New York City’s Theater District will again be bursting with Broadway treasures, spectacular stars and one-of-a-kind auction items and experiences when Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns for one day only this Sunday, September 22, 2024.



This year’s anticipated edition takes place from 10 am - 7 pm with tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets, the silent auction in Shubert Alley and the live grand auction beginning at 5 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.



More than 50 tables are set to sell stage-used props, memorabilia, posters and more. The shows confirmed to be represented at tables are & Juliet; Aladdin; Back to the Future: The Musical; Cabaret; Hadestown; Hamilton; Hell’s Kitchen; Illinoise; The Lion King; MJ; The Notebook; Oh, Mary!; Maybe Happy Ending; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Once Upon a Mattress; The Outsiders; Six; Suffs; Wicked and Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors and Titanique. A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, including A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical; Company; The Phantom of the Opera; SpongeBob SquarePants; Sweeney Todd and more. All tables accept credit cards, cash or checks.



Plot your day’s adventure and see the interactive map at broadwaycares.org/fleamap.



Just added to the always popular Autograph Table & Photo Booth are Nick Adams (Drag: The Musical), Danny Burstein (Gypsy), Eden Espinosa (Lempicka), Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day), Grey Henson (Elf the Musical), Sarah Hyland (Little Shop of Horrors), Amber Iman (Lempicka), Donna Murphy (Hello, Dolly!) and Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Betty Boop Musical). They join a previously announced lineup of more than 40 Broadway luminaries including Andrew Barth Feldman, Jordan Fisher, Dorian Harewood, Melora Hardin, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Andrea Martin, Alyssa Milano, Maia Reficco, Joy Woods, Kara Young and more. Special guests are subject to change.



See the full lineup and schedule at broadwaycares.org/autographtable.



In historic Shubert Alley, fans will have the opportunity to peruse and bid on 156 sensational silent auction lots as they open every half hour starting at 10 am. Among the theatrical lots up for bid at the silent auction are handwritten and signed musical phrases from Aladdin, Hadestown, The Last Five Years, The Prom, Side Show and Six and other unique items signed by Orlando Bloom, Wayne Brady, Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose, Danny DeVito, Jane Fonda, Boy George, Savion Glover, Jonathan Groff, James Earl Jones, Tony Kushner, Nathan Lane, Jessica Lange, Angela Lansbury, Huey Lewis, Gaten Matarazzo, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Mendez, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lea Michele, Liza Minnelli, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jim Parsons, Ben Platt, Eddie Redmayne, Chita Rivera, Stephen Schwartz, Aaron Tveit and many more.



The always-exhilarating live auction, which begins at 5 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets, has remarkable mementos and experiences including walk-on roles in & Juliet and Chicago; the opportunity to shadow a stage manager at The Lion King and Moulin Rouge! The Musical; conducting the exit music at Wicked and Hell’s Kitchen; and attending a private VIP screening of the much-buzzed-about Wicked movie. Plus, attendees can bid on opening night tickets and party passes to 14 anticipated openings including Gypsy, The Last Five Years, Sunset Boulevard, Othello and many more.



The online early bidding ends at 2 pm Eastern Friday, September 20, and picks up in-person at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Proxy bidding is available for those not able to attend. You can lock in your final pre-bids and get proxy info at broadwaycares.org/auction.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.



Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,237,179. Since 1987, the 37 editions of the event have raised more than $18.7 million.

