Broadway Conductor Sue Anderson Has Passed Away

Broadway conductor and musician Sue Anderson passed away on May 1, 2025 at age 70, following a battle with cancer.

Born and raised in Frederic, Wisconsin, Anderson graduated from University of Wisconsin with a major in music and business. Anderson was the Associate Conductor and Keyboardist for the Broadway production of The Pirates of Penzance in 1981, the Musical Director for the Broadway production of Cats in 1982, the Pianist in Jerry's Girls in 1985, and the Assitant Conductor of Me and My Girl in 1986. Anderson also played in the orchestras of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Woman in White.

In addition to her work on Broadway, Anderson conducted Pops concerts with the Milwaukee, Detroit, Phoenix, Portland, and Shreveport orchestras, and led the London Philharmonic.