Broadway Catch Up: September 28 - LaChanze, Rachel Potter, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and More!

LaChanze sings a Wicked-inspired song, the Jagged Little Pill cast sings for Democracy, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including LaChanze, the cast of Jagged Little Pill, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

LaChanze sings 'Better Alone' as part of Flying Free!

Below, check out the latest new music video of the series - Flying Free: Wicked-Inspired Songs, featuring Tony Award-winner LaChanze singing 'Better Alone' an original song by Briana Dent and Bianca Marcelino.

"To all of the 13 and 14 year-old girls who are writing music: take yourself seriously, and other people will do the same." Listen to Briana & Bianca's "Better Alone," filmed and performed last year by Tony Award® winner @lachanze. #Wicked pic.twitter.com/81vF38ZDfE - Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) September 25, 2020

The cast of Jagged Little Pill performs 'All I Really Want - Democracy Remix'!

Cast members from Jagged Little Pill on Broadway reunited virtually to sing "All I Really Want" in a performance they're calling the "Democracy Remix." The performance is led by Celia Rose Gooding and Elizabeth Stanley.

The caption of the video urges people to donate to the Center for Popular Democracy to help create real and lasting change for immigrants, working families, and communities of color

Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, and the London cast of Hairspray perform on Britain's Got Talent!

The London cast of Hairspray performed on Britain's Got Talent on 27 September at 8pm.

The cast includes Michael Ball reprising his role as Edna Turnblad, as well as Paul Merton in his West End debut as Wilbur Turnblad, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle, and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

Rachel Potter sings 'Like' from Chaining Zero!

Chaining Zero's popular "Chaining Zero Sessions" continues this week with another release from the new musical performed by top Broadway, West End and Nashville talent. This week the team has re-released "Like" a fun, upbeat pop song that follows a top social media influencer's constant battle for more followers, as interpreted by Rachel Potter.

