Broadway Catch Up: June 29 - Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Todrick Hall, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Todrick Hall, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Patti LuPone sings 'Somewhere'!

LuPone performed the song from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose. Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez, along with the cast and producers of Pose came together for POSE-A-THON, a one-hour commercial free virtual event in partnership with GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

Billy Porter, Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford, and more past Kinky Boots stars sing 'Raise You Up'!

The video features cast members from seven nations across four continents, and reunites original Broadway stars Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter, Grammy Award winner Stark Sands, and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford.

Also making cameos are the musical's Tony Award-winning book writer Harvey Fierstein, Tony and Grammy Award-winning composer/lyricist Cyndi Lauper, and Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, including special appearances by previous cast members Wayne Brady, Jake Shears, David Cook, and Kirstin Maldonado.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and more original cast members of Hamilton perform 'Helpless'!

Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, "Global Goal: Unite For Our Future," to drive action towards combating the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Among the performances was an epic reunion of original Broadway cast members of Hamilton, including Lin-Manuel Miranda. The performers joined forces with The Roots and Jimmy Fallon to perform 'Helpless.'

During the 'Can't Cancel Pride' event, John Cameron Mitchell appeared alongside other past Hedwigs to perform 'Wig in a Box' from Hedwig and the Angry Inch!

The video includes appearances from Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, Stephen Trask, Andrew Rannells, Jinkx Monsoon, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lena Hall, and Mason Alexander Park.

In honor of Global Pride Day, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Todrick Hall released a socially distanced performance of No Matter What from Whistle Down the Wind. In addition to the performance, Webber and Hall chatted about the song, what they've been up to since the health crisis started, and more.

Jason Robert Brown performs cut songs from 13!

Jason Robert Brown performed two cut songs from 13 as part of the International Thespian Festival 2020, My Name is Archie and Here I Come. In the video, he explains why the songs got written and why they got cut.

