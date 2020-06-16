Broadway Catch Up: June 16 - Billy Porter, Dame Judi Dench, Katharine McPhee, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Billy Porter, Dame Judi Dench, Katharine McPhee, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Billy Porter drops new music video!

Billy Porter has released the music video for his single "For What It's Worth." Paying homage to the protests against police brutality happening across the country, the video is entirely made up of footage from the demonstrations.

Dame Judi Dench dances on TikTok!

Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed off her moves with Williams in a new video, in which they recreated a viral TikTok dance!

Katharine McPhee introduces a young fan singing 'She Used to Be Mine'! Katharine McPhee took to Twitter to introduce a performance by a young singer, Elise Duckworth, who performed 'She Used To Be Mine.' McPhee said that performing the song was one of her favorite moments in the show, but she wants to "pass the torch" to a young talent. Here's to the new generation ? pic.twitter.com/8wNXO4TjQr - Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) June 15, 2020

John Barrowman, Elaine C Smith, Alex Norton, and more sing 'Beautiful City'!

Scottish stars of stage and screen, including John Barrowman, Elaine C Smith and Alex Norton with nearly thirty West End performers, have together recorded a spirit-lifting rendition of Beautiful City from Stephen Schwartz's musical Godspell, interspersed with tribute messages to the NHS and key workers working across the UK. The video is produced by Scots in the City.

Rita Moreno discusses Martin Luther King Jr., One Day At A Time, and more!

Rita Moreno was the virtual guest on SiriusXM's Broadway Names with Julie James where she shared a story of being on stage with Martin Luther King, Jr. during his "I Have a Dream" speech, and the importance of continuing in the fight for Civil Rights.

Jackie Hoffman, Lea Salonga, and more join We Are Here!

This Sunday, Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Sing for Hope, and Lang Lang International Music Foundation presented "We Are Here: A Celebration of Resilience, Resistance, and Hope," shown virtually across the globe by nearly 150 organizations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 77th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, even as it spoke to the challenges of the current moment.

