Broadway Catch Up: June 12 - Idina Menzel, Megan Hilty, Javier Munoz, Steve Buscemi, and More!

Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty sing 'For Good' for the class of 2020!

Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. "To the class of 2020; the world needs you now more than ever," writes Hilty. "We hope you now help make a change, for good. Congratulations to you all."

Javier Munoz shares a happy memory of his first Pride Parade!

As part of BroadwayWorld's Behind the Rainbow Flag series, Javier Munoz shared the story of his very first pride parade! Munoz talks about how, right after marriage equality was passed in New York State, he was one of the people chosen to march in the parade alongside the governor, helping him hold the banner.

Steve Buscemi discusses the postponement of Three Sisters

Steve Buscemi was a guest on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he talked about being apart of the off-Broadway adaptation of "Three Sisters," which has been postponed until next year.

Buscemi spoke about the postponement saying, "We were supposed to be doing a production of Chekhov's Three Sisters directed by Sam Gold with Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig, Lola Kirk, Ben Sinclair Chris Messina but we postponed it exactly one year."

Ellyn Marie Marsh & Gavin Lodge's 'Gallery View' releases Black Lives Matter episode!

Gallery View, the virtual series from Ellyn Marie Marsh and Gavin Lodge, has released a Black Lives Matter episode, co-written by Izzy McCalla and Arica Jackson.

White Star Brand Toilet Paper Co. faces civil unrest and systemic racism on their home turf when two employees are arrested for protesting in support of Black Lives Matter. While some team members claim to be allies, there's a lot to be learned, most important of which is the term "all lives matter" does not mean what it pretends to mean.

