Broadway Catch Up: July 2 - Patti LuPone, Telly Leung, Ali Stroker, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Patti LuPone, Telly Leung, Ali Stroker, and more!

Performers and special guests included Sting, Catherine O'Hara, Ming-Na Wen, Patti LuPone, William Shatner, Elisabeth Moss, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Marla Gibbs, Jane Levy, Mandy Moore, Richard Kind, Alex Newell, Zachary Levi, Paul Reubens, Kiernan Shipka, Harvey Fierstein, Ginnifer Goodwin, Anika Noni Rose, Kasi Lemmons, Ted Danson, Auli'i Cravalho, Darren Criss, Drew Carey, Ray Romano, Holly Hunter, Reba McEntire, Bob Saget, Ken Page, Lucy Lawless, Mary Steenburgen, Dave Coulier, Kevin Smith, Peter Gallagher, Naomi Scott, Annie Potts, Clive Davis, Jodi Benson, Harvey Mason Jr., Susan Egan, Paige O'Hara, John Stamos, Andra Day and Rita Wilson.

Telly Leung sings 'Wrestling' from But I'm A Cheerleader - The Musical!

The song features lyrics by Bill Augustin and music by Andrew Abrams, with orchestration by Sam Davis.

Austin Scott and Alexa Cepeda sing 'My Favorite Things'!

The next video in the YouTube series R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series, will feature Austin Scott (Girl From the North Country, Hamilton) and Alexa Cepeda performing a playful, contemporary take on "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music.

Ali Stroker chats with Paper Mill's Babbling by the Brook!

Paper Mill Playhouse presents Babbling By the Brook, a weekly special live streaming event hosted by Mark S. Hoebee. This week, Oklahoma! Tony- winner and Bergen county native Ali Stroker stops by for a chat.

Larry Owens, Lea DeLaria, Drew Droege, and more perform in The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues!

The 24 Hour Plays and Pride Plays came together to celebrate Pride Month with a special edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, available now!

The evening boasted new monologues by writers from the New York-based Pride Plays plus the event's West Coast partner artists Lovell Holder and Roger Q Mason, who also helped The 24 Hour Plays assemble the all-star cast of LGBTQIA+ talent. Together, this extraordinary group wrote, rehearsed, performed and produced original pieces in just 24 hours. Beginning at 6 PM ET, the new monologues were be published, one every 15 minutes.

Watch all of the videos here!

