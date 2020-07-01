VIDEO: Larry Owens, Lea DeLaria, Drew Droege and More Perform in THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES
Last night, The 24 Hour Plays and Pride Plays came together to celebrate Pride Month with a special edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, available now below!
The evening boasted new monologues by writers from the New York-based Pride Plays plus the event's West Coast partner artists Lovell Holder and Roger Q Mason, who also helped The 24 Hour Plays assemble the all-star cast of LGBTQIA+ talent. Together, this extraordinary group wrote, rehearsed, performed and produced original pieces in just 24 hours. Beginning at 6 PM ET, the new monologues were be published, one every 15 minutes.
Lea DeLaria started things off with "Dear Divine," written by Sophie Sagan-Gutherz.
Philippe Bowgen offered "The Apology" in a piece by Ted Malawer.
Drew Droege performed "When Doves Cry," written by Rodney Hicks.
Lola Kelly gave us a "Pep Talk" in a piece by Hayley St. James.
L Morgan Lee performed "Honey, Don't Call Me Again...," written by Carmen LoBue.
Jordan Kisner performed Audrey Lang's "The Well of Miriam."
Larry Owens starred in "Holding Out," a piece by Preston Max Allen.
Josh Rivas performed "Darling," written by Garrett David Kim.
Yin Chang starred in Roger Q Mason's "Not Just In June."
Travis Coles performed "Fuck You, Lizzie McGuire," a piece by Omar Hantash.
Ianne Fields Stewart performed "Care Instructions," written by Azure D. Osborne-Lee.
By Azure D. Osborne-Lee, performed by Ianne Fields Stewart. @theswitchwitch @thefreeactorvist #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT
@omarhantash @travisties #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 5:49pm PDT
@rogerq.mason @yin_i_am #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 5:12pm PDT
@rosay.everyday @garrettdk #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT
@prestonmaxallen @larryowenslive #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 4:33pm PDT
@audreyglang @jordan.kisner #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 4:25pm PDT
@carmenlobue @lmorganlee #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT
@hades_stjames @lohlala #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 3:53pm PDT
@rodneyhickshere @drew_droege #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 3:41pm PDT
@philippebowgen @tedmalawer1 #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 3:14pm PDT
@realleadelaria @sophiesagangutherz #24viralmonologues This round's proceeds support @prideplays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Learn more and donate - link in bio!
A post shared by The 24 Hour Plays (@24hourplays) on Jun 30, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT
Proceeds from this round support Pride Plays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Presenting and developing work by both writers who helped lay the groundwork for queer theatre and writers who'll be leaders of the next generation, Pride Plays is committed to telling the stories of the LGBTQIA+ past, present, and future, and honor those who showed up then and are still showing up today. Fans can donate now at 24hourplays.com/pride.
More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion
SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by Sir...
QUIZ: Which Obscure Hamilton Character Are You?
Are you more of a Samuel Seabury or James Reynolds? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!...
Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Check out an exclusive clip of Lea Salonga singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid....
Rachel Cargle and Lin-Manuel Miranda Find Parallels Between HAMILTON Lyrics and Current-Day News Headlines
Rachel Cargle shared via Facebook, that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and the current times to ...
Actor Sandy Rosenberg Passes Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that actor Sandy Rosenberg has passed away....