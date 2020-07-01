VIDEO: Larry Owens, Lea DeLaria, Drew Droege and More Perform in THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

Last night, The 24 Hour Plays and Pride Plays came together to celebrate Pride Month with a special edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, available now below!

The evening boasted new monologues by writers from the New York-based Pride Plays plus the event's West Coast partner artists Lovell Holder and Roger Q Mason, who also helped The 24 Hour Plays assemble the all-star cast of LGBTQIA+ talent. Together, this extraordinary group wrote, rehearsed, performed and produced original pieces in just 24 hours. Beginning at 6 PM ET, the new monologues were be published, one every 15 minutes.

Lea DeLaria started things off with "Dear Divine," written by Sophie Sagan-Gutherz.

Philippe Bowgen offered "The Apology" in a piece by Ted Malawer.

Drew Droege performed "When Doves Cry," written by Rodney Hicks.

Lola Kelly gave us a "Pep Talk" in a piece by Hayley St. James.

L Morgan Lee performed "Honey, Don't Call Me Again...," written by Carmen LoBue.

Jordan Kisner performed Audrey Lang's "The Well of Miriam."

Larry Owens starred in "Holding Out," a piece by Preston Max Allen.

Josh Rivas performed "Darling," written by Garrett David Kim.

Yin Chang starred in Roger Q Mason's "Not Just In June."

Travis Coles performed "Fuck You, Lizzie McGuire," a piece by Omar Hantash.

Ianne Fields Stewart performed "Care Instructions," written by Azure D. Osborne-Lee.

Proceeds from this round support Pride Plays, whose aim is to expand representation of the entire LGBTQIA+ theatrical community. Presenting and developing work by both writers who helped lay the groundwork for queer theatre and writers who'll be leaders of the next generation, Pride Plays is committed to telling the stories of the LGBTQIA+ past, present, and future, and honor those who showed up then and are still showing up today. Fans can donate now at 24hourplays.com/pride.

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

