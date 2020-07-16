Broadway Catch Up: July 16 - Original HAMILTON Cast, Kristin Chenoweth, Sara Bareilles, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including the original cast of Hamilton, Kristin Chenoweth, Sara Bareilles, and more!

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Hamilton cast reflect on the show's legacy!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Philippa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Thomas Kail reflect on their Hamilton memories and the legacy of the history-making show.

Kristin Chenoweth shares a tribute to Naya Rivera

Kristin Chenoweth took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the late Naya Rivera. Chenoweth guest starred as April Rhodes on Glee, the musical series Rivera starred in.

In the video, Chenoweth said, "A long time ago I was invited to be a guest star on a show called Glee. I had the honor of meeting all my babies, those kids, who still make me proud and I want them to know I still love them and I'm proud of them. And with Naya gone, I know how that hurts them. She was such a sweet, sweet child."

Sara Bareilles remembers Nick Cordero, discusses Little Voice, and more!

Sara Bareilles was a guest on CBS This Morning Wednesday to talk about her new Apple TV series Little Voice!

Bareilles also talks about her experience recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. CBS This Morning's Anthony Mason asked her how she's coping during the pandemic, to which Bareilles replied, "Not well. You know, every day is different. I haven't had sort of anxiety spikes like this since I was in my early 20s... I cope with a lot of therapy and meditation."

Bareilles also opened up about the death of Nick Cordero, her friend and Waitress Musical colleague, saying, "He was deeply kind. Really, really talented, loving, funny, buoyant personality & but just a real kind man. So my heart breaks for his wife and son, Amanda & Elvis. But we will honor his memory."

Chris Jackson joins the Chaos Twins!

The chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

Yesterday's guest was Chris Jackson!

Freestyle Love Supreme members chat on Backstage LIVE!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chatted with Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, and Chris Sullivan of Freestyle Love Supreme on July 15!

