Broadway Catch Up: July 1 - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast, Megan Hilty, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including the cast of Jagged Little Pill, Megan Hilty, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

During the interview, Soo spoke about the bond the women formed, saying ,"It was not hard to find the sisterly bond, we were sharing a dressing room, it was very small but the most meaningful bonding moments I think happened."

Goldsberry shares what she thinks of the film, telling GMA host Robin Roberts, "I just find it a revelation through the entire to the last moment."

Related Articles