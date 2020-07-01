Broadway Catch Up: July 1 - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast, Megan Hilty, and More!
While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including the cast of Jagged Little Pill, Megan Hilty, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones, and more!
The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones talk Hamilton on GMA!
During the interview, Soo spoke about the bond the women formed, saying ,"It was not hard to find the sisterly bond, we were sharing a dressing room, it was very small but the most meaningful bonding moments I think happened."
Goldsberry shares what she thinks of the film, telling GMA host Robin Roberts, "I just find it a revelation through the entire to the last moment."
Megan Hilty Sings 'Rainbow Connection'!
Hilty and husband Brian Gallagher took to Instagram to perform 'Rainbow Connection' in honor of Pride.
Hilty shared: "Happy #pride kids! It doesn't end today. Be proud of who you are every day of the year, and find your rainbow connection."
Happy #pride? kids! It doesn't end today. Be proud of who you are every day of the year, and find your rainbow connection. ?aoe? @brianggallagher
A post shared by Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) on Jun 30, 2020 at 10:15am PDT
Alanis Morissette drops a new music video featuring the cast of Jagged Little Pill!
Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette debuted a video of her exclusive remix of "Smiling" by DJ/producer, Bil Bless.
The video, which features at-home performances by Alanis as well as singer-actress Elizabeth Stanley, star of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and additional cast members, was directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, choreographer of JAGGED LITTLE PILL and frequent collaborator to Beyoncé (2017 Grammy Performance; "Apesh*t" by The Carters). The remix will be available on all DSPs on Friday 7/3.
Kelli O'Hara, Ann Harada, Stephanie J. Block, and more celebrate Canada Day!
Theatre Calgary is celebrating Canada Day! To celebrate, they asked some friends from Broadway about their favorite Canadian artists and to share their Canada love!
Featuring George Takei (Broadway: Allegiance; Film: Star Trek), Kelli O'Hara (Broadway: The Light in the Piazza, The King and I), Elizabeth Stanley (Broadway: Jagged Little Pill, Cry-Baby), Stephanie J. Block (Broadway: The Cher Show, The Boy From Oz), Ann Harada (Broadway: Avenue Q; TV: Smash), Telly Leung (Broadway: Allegiance; TV: Glee), Jere Shea (Broadway: Passion; TV: City on a Hill), and Paul Alexander Nolan (Broadway: Slave Play, Escape to Margaritaville).
