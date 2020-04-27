Broadway Catch Up!
Broadway Catch Up: April 27 - Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristin Chenoweth, Shoshana Bean, Ben Platt, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's videos, from stars including Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristin Chenoweth, Shoshana Bean, Ben Platt, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Leslie Odom, Jr. performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!

Odom, Jr. closed out the final day of the NFL Draft with the performance.

Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'!

The pair performed the classic mashup, popularized by Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland. Harvey Fierstein posted the video to Twitter, where he said that the virtual cover was created 'in honor of the LGBTQ community.'

Ben Platt sings 'Lay Me Down' by Sam Smith!

Platt took to Twitter this weekend to post another Saturday Song.

Randy Rainbow releases new parody, 'A Spoonful of Clorox'!

Rainbow is back with another hilarious parody. This time, he put a spin on the Mary Poppins song, A Spoonful of Sugar!

Quiara Alegría Hudes and Erin McKeown sing a cut song from Miss You Like Hell!

In this installment of La Jolla Playhouse's "Deep Cuts," the co-creators of 2016's Miss You Like Hell, Quiara Alegría Hudes (book and lyrics) and Erin McKeown (music and lyrics), perform "Vecinos."

Jackie Burns and Jeffrey James sing 'Freedom'!

Chaining Zero has launched the first of a series of online concerts with its Chaining Zero Sessions, an online series release of songs from the new musical Chaining Zero sung by top Broadway and Nashville talent. The first release features Jackie Burns and singer/songwriter Jeffrey James singing the song "Freedom" from the show, a song that dives into the highs and lows of love, addiction and passion.

Norbert Leo Butz and his daughters perform Sia's 'Cheap Thrills'!

Norbert Leo Butz took to Instagram to share a video of himself and his daughters playing (on guitar and piano) and singing Sia's Cheap Thrills!

Andrea McArdle, Kerry Butler, Christopher Jackson, and more sing 'Tomorrow'!

Stars of stage, screen and more unite to sing the beloved anthem in celebration of our incredible health care providers.



