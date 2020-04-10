Broadway Catch Up: April 10 - Lena Hall Hosts an Album Listening Party, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Lena Hall, Jane Krakowski, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Lena Hall hosts a listening party!

Hall hosted an exclusive listening party on BroadwayWorld's Facebook page to listen to her new album, THE VILLA SATORI!

Brian Stokes Mitchell serenades NYC from his balcony!

As part of the nightly 7 PM salute to healthcare workers, the Tony winner belted out "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha from his balcony!

Stars join Michael Korte's #YouWillBeFoundChallenge!

The Broadway producer invited the musical theatre community to join in the challenge. Broadway stars Billy Porter, Natalie Weiss, Lillias White, Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater, Merle Dandridge, Javier Munoz, James Monroe Iglehart & Daphne Rubin Vega all joined Korte in submitting entries!

Jane Krakowski shares a backstage story from She Loves Me! Krakowski took part in Roundabout's 'Roundabout Off-Script' series, where members of the company's family share their favorite moments from onstage or off. She shared the story of how, backstage at She Loves Me, the cast threw a prom for Nicholas Barasch, who missed his prom to perform in the show.

Wicked orchestra member Margaret Dyer performs 'Defying Gravity'!

The musician and her husband Richard Harris have created an instrumental rendition of the famous Wicked tune!

Jeffrey Kringer sings 'Beautiful City'!

The actor, best known for starring in the tour of Cruel Intentions, performed the song as part of Milwaukee Rep's Our Home to Your Home series.





