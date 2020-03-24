Broadway Brainteasters: WEST SIDE STORY Jets Jumbles!

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

This week, we're testing your West Side Story skills with a word jumble! Think you have what it takes to rule the West Side? Prove it by unscrambling 20 WSS song titles, character names, themes, phrases, locations, and creative team identities in our latest Broadway Brainteaser. Get them all right, and well, ya done good, buddy boy.





