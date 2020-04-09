Broadway Brainteasers: COME FROM AWAY 'Welcome to the Rock' Word Search

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today we're testing you with a welcoming word search courtesy of the heartwarming musical, Come From Away! Test your skills below by traveling around the board to find references to the Tony-winning tale of tragedy, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of a little town called Gander!





