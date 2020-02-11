Broadway-Bound THE MUSIC MAN Will Hold Open Call for Winthrop Paroo
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Music Man is coming back to Broadway this fall, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will begin performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 and officially open on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Now the show is on the hunt for its Winthrop Paroo. Telsey + Company will hold an open call for 7-10 year-old boys on Sunday, February 16. Click here for more information.
One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. In 1962, the show was adapted into a hugely successful movie, which has remained a classic for over 60 years. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture.
The Music Man reunites the creative team of the Tony Award-winning and record-breaking revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, including (in addition to Rudin, Zaks, and Carlyle), four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winnerScott Lehrer (Sound Design), and David Chase (Dance Arrangements). Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick will create Orchestrations, and Patrick Vaccariello joins the team as The Music Man's Musical Director.
