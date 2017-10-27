Broadway-Bound ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Opens Tonight in New Orleans

Click Here for More Articles on ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, opens tonight, October 27, in New Orleans on its first pre-Broadway tour stop before arriving on the Great White Way.

As previously announced, the musical begins previews on Broadway on Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street), with an official opening night set for Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The production of Escape to Margaritaville premieres in New Orleans and makes its way to Houston and Chicago before sailing to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre:

- New Orleans' Saenger Theatre October 20-28, 2017 (tickets are available now via BroadwayInNewOrleans.com);

- Houston's Hobby Center October 31 - November 5, 2017 (pre-sale tickets are available by joining eClub via BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, and go on sale to the general public on Sunday, August 27th);

- Chicago's Oriental Theatre November 9 - December 2, 2017 (tickets are available now via BroadwayInChicago.com);

- Broadway's Marquis Theatre Begins February 16, 2018

Paul Alexander Nolan (Bright Star) leads the company as Tully, and will be joined by Alison Luff (Les Misérables) as Rachel, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You) as Tammy, Eric Petersen (School of Rock) as Brick, Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Marley, Don Sparks (Take Me Out) as J.D., Andre Ward (Something Rotten!) as Jamal, along with Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Autumn Guzzardi, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Julius Anthony Rubio, Nick Sanchez, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor, and 101 Productions, Ltd. as General Management. Casting by Telsey + Company / Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

