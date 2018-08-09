Broadway Alum Patrick Wilson Joins World War II Film 'Midway'

According to Variety, Broadway alum Patrick Wilson has joined the upcoming World War II action movie "Midway," directed by Roland Emmerich. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans and Mandy Moore.

Wilson will play Edwin Layton, the rear admiral in the U.S. Navy who was part of the intelligence team that correctly pinpointed the location of the Imperial Japanese Navy's attacking fleet near Midway Atoll in 1942. The damage to the Japanese fleet was so extensive that it never recovered and military historians regard the battle as a turning point in the war.

Harrelson is playing Admiral Chester Nimitz, the commander of the Pacific Fleet during the war. Emmerich is producing the movie with longtime partner Harald Kloser. Starlight Entertainment Group and Providence Entertainment are financing the film. Lionsgate is on board to distribute domestically, while Bona Film Group will distribute the movie in China.

Wilson most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2008 revival of ALL MY SONS. His other Broadway credits include BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, OKLAHOMA!, THE FULL MONTY and THE GERSHWIN'S FASCINATING RHYTHM. He received a Tony Award nomination for OKLAHOMA and THE FULL MONTY.

In 2003, he appeared in the HBO miniseries Angels in America for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie. Wilson has also appeared in feature films such as The Phantom of the Opera (2004), Little Children(2006), Watchmen (2009), Insidious (2010), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), and as demonologist Ed Warren in James Wan's supernatural horror films The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016).







