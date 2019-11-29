Bringing Up Broadway: Holiday Gift Ideas for Broadway Hopefuls!

It's that time! Time for us all to start scratching our heads wondering what to give our Broadway hopefuls for Christmas. Here's a list of ideas so you can start your shopping. You'll find options for a range of ages at a variety of price points.

Stocking Stuffers

Vocal Health Aids

For the musical theatre performer, the winter cold and flu season can be hazardous to vocal health. Consider adding a few of these items to stockings:

Throat coat tea

Honey sticks

Fontus Dry Throat Lozenges developed in partnership with Kaitlin Hopkins, Broadway performer and creator of the Musical Theatre BFA program at Texas State University.

Thayers Slippery Elm Lozenges (my daughter prefers the cherry flavor)

Lights of Broadway Show Cards

Think baseball cards with Broadway performers instead of players. There are actually Facebook groups you can join to trade or purchase cards, some with autographs.

Broadway Goes Pop Merch

Here you'll find Broadway Pop character-themed stickers, enamel pins, magnets, key chains, luggage tags, pillows, mugs, and journals.

Games and Puzzles

Be a Broadway Star Board Game

This popular board game now includes free expansion packs to include newer shows like DEAR EVAN HANSEN and HAMILTON.

Puzzles

Broadway puzzles abound on Amazon. Do a quick search and you'll find a number of options ranging from 300-1000 piece puzzles.

"Give My Regards To Madlibs"

This Broadway-themed book of Madlibs features fill-in-the-blank stories like "The Phantom of the Farmer's Market" and "Overheard at Sardi's."

Books

"A is for Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z"

This newly-released picture book is a beautiful introduction to the iconic leading ladies of Broadway. You can read more about it here.

Coloring Books, Pencils, and Post Cards

Amazon sells a few different Broadway-themed coloring books including "Color Me Broadway" and "Color Me Sondheim." Your child may also like the "Wicked Color Postcards" with the "Hamiltones" colored pencils.



"Jack and Louisa" Series

This theatre-themed, middle school chapter book series written by Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Kate Weatherhead is perfect for young Broadway hopefuls.



"Stagestruck" Series by Lisa Fiedler and Anya Wallach

This is another theatre-themed book series for kids. Tweens will enjoy reading about a 12-year-old girl who starts a theatre troupe of her own. It gives insight into all the aspects of running a theater and being a director.

"Chop Wood Carry Water" by Joshua Medcalf

This is a book I highly recommend for older Broadway hopefuls. It presents accessible vignettes to help convey the importance of mindset and committing to the process of growth instead of only looking to the end goal. My 15-year-old daughter enjoyed it.

Music

Carols for a Cure

This collection of seasonal songs is performed by Broadway and Off-Broadway Casts. For example, you'll find songs from the casts of Beetlejuice, Tootsie, Hadestown, Frozen, Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen and more. You can read more about this recording to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS here.

Upcoming Releases

You can find other ideas for music gifts here on this list of recent and upcoming Broadway albums and cd releases.

Memorabilia

Special Playbills and Show Posters

If you'd like to get your Broadway hopeful a playbill from their favorite show, search Facebook for Playbill buying and trading groups. Often you'll be able to purchase them from $7-15 each, and sometimes you can find ones that are autographed. These groups often also have folks selling show cards and posters also.

Playbill Handbags

You can find all manner of Broadway-themed gifts on Etsy, but among my favorites are the Playbill handbags at GinaMarieHandbags. You can find bags with an assortment of shows including MISS SAIGON, WICKED, MAMMA MIA, WAITRESS and of course, HAMILTON.

Honing Your Craft

ColourPop Makeup Kits

ColourPop has a new line of cosmetics designed to create the look of popular Disney princesses including those from FROZEN, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and CINDERELLA.

Online Ukulele Course

If your child wants an easy way to become a quadruple threat, get them the Brainjo Ukulele course designed to teach students online at their own pace. If you buy them a ukulele to go with it, this is the one we recommend - the Cordoba 15CM 15 Series Concert Ukulele. Disclaimer - this course was developed by my husband. But that allows me to give you a coupon code for 50% off: broadwayworld

La Duca Dance Shoes

If you're going to splurge on a pair of professional dance shoes, you might as well get credit for it at Christmas! These soft, flexible dance shoes are worn by many professional dancers and Broadway performers.

Personal Vocal Steamer

Personal steamers have become all the rage these days for performers looking to clear phlegm and mucus quickly before a performance. Amazon sells a variety of sizes and styles.

Gift Cards to MusicNotes.com

Give a gift card to this site, where Broadway Hopefuls can purchase sheet music needed for auditions and rehearsals. The site offers the option to transpose the music to different keys if needed.

Appcompanist App Subscription

This apple app gives you access to thousands of piano accompaniment tracks with the ability to adjust the key, tempo, and volume of the melody.

Experiences

Show tickets

Well, obviously. A trip to New York to see a Broadway show likely tops most Christmas wish lists. See this article with show suggestions.

But if a trip to New York isn't in your budget, perhaps look at this list of all the great shows that are on National Tour. You could pick a nearby city and plan a day trip!

Summer Intensives

Summer programs can be wonderful experiences, but costly, so if you can get some family members to chip in to help offset the cost that would make a great gift to your child and to you! See this list of summer programs as you begin your search.

Cameo

Order a personalized message from a Broadway performer just for your child! At the site Cameo.com, performers like Laura Osnes ($65) and Arielle Jacobs ($40) will create a personal video for your child. You can even put in specific requests like asking them to wish them success in an upcoming audition.

Charity Buzz

If you've got deep pockets and want to bid on an incredible experience, you can check out the offerings on Charity Buzz. They currently have experiences for meet-and-greets, house tickets to Broadway shows, and backstage tours. My daughter would absolutely be over the moon for the tickets to see Music Man and the meet-and-greet with Sutton Foster!





