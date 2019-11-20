HADESTOWN, BEETLEJUICE and More Featured on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Annual Holiday Album

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

"This year's 21st anniversary edition features eighteen original, newly recorded singles, creatively arranged and performed by the incredibly talented performers and musicians from the 2019 Broadway season," explains producer Lynn Pinto. Once again, she has collaborated with engineer Andros Rodriguez on the album. "Several of the casts really made their song sound like it could be a song from their show!"

With over twenty years of creating Broadway's Carols for a Cure, Lynn Pinto has developed a recipe that works. She allows each company a great deal of freedom in choosing the material and the style of their arrangement. She also works with their demanding Broadway schedules. "We record the musicians and singers in layers, utilizing isolation booths for a higher quality recording," she says. "It gives our holiday album a unique sound from most cast albums and allows us to properly showcase these amazing voices and instrumentalists."

The first Broadway's Carols for a Cure album debuted in 1999. Recorded at St. John's Church in Greenwich Village, it featured carols from the casts of Cabaret, Fosse, Chicago and Swing!, as well as from Phantom of the Opera who also appear on the 21st anniversary edition. Fans of today's Great White Way will be overjoyed to hear original recordings from today's top productions, including the cast of Hamilton with a sweeping rendition of "What Child is This?," the cast of Frozen performing "O Holy Night," and the cast of Tootsie singing an all-new, frolicking version of "Jingle Bells."

Additionally, this year's album includes two unique Chanukah songs. The cast of Dear Evan Hansen performs "Hine Ma Tov/Together" and the cast of Fiddler on the Roof presents "Drey Dreydele," sung in Yiddish!

This year's Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 cd comes with its own digital download card inside the packaging so that listeners can access the music even if without a CD player! In addition, downloaded music also features incredible bonus content including behind the scenes videos of the making of the album.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with AIDS and other serious illnesses receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country.

"No town is more festive than New York City for the holidays and no street here is as magical as Broadway! Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is sure to be a favorite for all," promises Lynn Pinto.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at https://broadwaycares.stores.yahoo.net/caforcucds.html or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.



Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 Track Listing:

1. BEETLEJUICE - CAROL OF THE BEETLEBELLS

2. TOOTSIE - JINGLE BELLS

3. AIN'T TOO PROUD - COME ALL YE FAITHFUL

4. FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH - DREY DREYDELE

5. RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! - AULD LANG SYNE

6. MEAN GIRLS - BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

7. BROADWAY MUSICIANS AFM LOCAL 802 - A PRAYER FOR PEACE

8. ALADDIN - DECEMBER FEELS

9. HAMILTON - WHAT CHILD IS THIS?

10. DEAR EVAN HANSEN - HINE MA TOV/TOGETHER

11. COME FROM AWAY - DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR?

12. WICKED - LO, HOW A ROSE E'ER BLOOMIN'

13. AN FLS TREEMIX - CHRISTMAS TREE

14. FROZEN - HOLY NIGHT

15. WAITRESS - SECRET SANTA

16. THE BROADWAY BABY MAMAS - COVENTRY CAROL

17. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - THE FIRST NOEL

18. HADESTOWN - MIDWINTERSONG





