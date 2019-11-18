8 Broadway Shows to Gift Everyone on Your List

Let's be honest: Gift shopping is hard. Does dad really need another tie? Are you really going to believe mom when she says she doesn't want anything? And fingers crossed your sister doesn't return that sweater again this year. So why not buy something everyone on your list is certain to love? There are so many shows on Broadway, from blockbuster hits to inventive revivals to sprawling epics, everyone will be certain to have a good time. And bonus: You'll be able to share a memorable experience for a lifetime rather than shoving another pair of socks into that already-full drawer.

Check out some of our favorite shows to gift this holiday season!

Danish superstar director Ivo van Hove brings his experimental approach to the classic musical about dueling New York City gangs, inspired by "Romeo and Juliet." This new revival already has everyone in town talking so take someone who will be excited to dig into a rich discussion about theatrical lore after the show. But even if you're not familiar with the original, this inventive take will be certain to excite even the theater novice.

It's not going to happen! Or maybe it is...on Broadway. Tina Fey's beloved film is onstage, complete with new jokes and songs. Dance and sing your way into North Shore High, where you'll find all your favorite characters. Just don't forget to wear pink.

Need a new morning score for your getting-ready routine? "All That Jazz" and "Cell Block Tango," and more from the classic Kander and Ebb musical will add some variety to your mornings. Snag some tickets for this Broadway classic to give your roommates something new to sing about.

You don't have to say his name three times to see just how many TikToks there are from the musical. But why spend your life in the virtual world when you could spend an evening in the Netherworld in this inventive and infectious show based on the Tim Burton film.

Whether you've read Harper Lee's seminal novel or you have no idea who Atticus Finch is, Aaron Sorkin's sprawling adaptation of the classic work is a must-see. Who knows? Maybe you'll discuss a play at book club this month.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Whether you're a Gryffindor or a Hufflepuff, any Potter fan (and even those who are not) will love this magical two-part epic that picks up where the seventh book in the series left off. Find out what happened when Harry Potter grew up, and see some actual stage magic!

There's a musical for everyone, and "The Book of Mormon" is that musical. Full of tap-dancing mormons, irreverent humor, and a big heart, this show is the perfect gift for anyone on your list...even someone who *says* they don't like musicals.

Andrew Barth Feldman in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway.

Do you have a friend with "The Greatest Showman" album on repeat? What about "La La Land"? Well, the songwriters behind those hit films wrote the earworm-infused score to "Dear Evan Hansen," about how we're all struggling to find connection in an increasingly disconnected world. Get ready to feel emotional with powerful songs like "Waving Through a Window" and "You Will Be Found."

Come From Away

Anyone will be moved by the message of this show, about a little town in Newfoundland that embraced more that 7,000 stranded passengers on Sept. 11, 2001. Take your mom (or someone else you love) to this emotional and uplifting musical that will give you hope in humanity.

Alanis Morrisette's seminal album is onstage in a brand-new musical, with an original story and book by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody. Revisit your favorite '90s songs in a whole new way in this heartfelt musical about a family struggling to find themselves and each other.

