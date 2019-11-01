Upcoming CD Releases for November 2019
Ambassador: Original London Cast Recording
Back Together - Michael Ball & Alfie Boe
Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: I Shouldn't Be Telling You This
Juliano Rossi: The Last White Christmas
Hayden Tee: Face To Face
Melissa Errico - Legrand Affair (Deluxe Edition)
A Musical About Star Wars (Original Cast Recording)
Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!
Mr - Leslie Odom, Jr.
Frozen II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Beau - A New Musical World Premiere Recording Cast
& Juliet (Original London Cast Recording)
Luke Evans at Last
A Vintage Broadway Christmas: Festive Showtunes and Yuletide Favorites Sung by Broadway Stars of Yesteryear
Kurt Weill Revisited Volume II
Shoestring Revue
A Never-Ending Line (A Female Song Cycle)
Mark William: Come Croon With Me
Released on Stage Door Import on 11/1/19 Stage Door presents the CD debut of the 'Ambassador' Original London Cast Recording. Based on the Henry James novel 'The Ambassadors', the musical first opened at London's Her Majesty's Theatre in October 1971 starring Howard Keel and Danielle Darrieux. Featuring music by Don Gohman and lyrics by Hal Hackady, the plot focuses on lawyer Lambert Strether (Howard Keel), who is instructed to travel to... learn more...
Released on Decca (UMO) (Classics) on 11/1/19
Released on on 11/1/19
Released on Künstlerhafen on 11/1/19
Released on Broadway Records on 11/8/19
Released on Ghostlight Records on 11/8/19
Released on Broadway Records on 11/8/19
Released on Broadway Records on 11/8/19
Released on S-Curve Records/BMG on 11/15/19
Released on Walt Disney Records on 11/15/19
Released on Sony Masterworks Broadway on 11/15/19
Released on Atlantic Records on 11/20/19
Released on BMG on 11/22/19
Released on Stage Door Import on 11/22/19
Released on Kritzerland on 11/22/19
Released on Kritzerland on 11/22/19
Released on Broadway Records on 11/22/19
Released on Broadway Records on 11/22/19
