Upcoming CD Releases for November 2019

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  
Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for November, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Ambassador: Original London Cast Recording
Released on Stage Door Import on 11/1/19

Stage Door presents the CD debut of the 'Ambassador' Original London Cast Recording. Based on the Henry James novel 'The Ambassadors', the musical first opened at London's Her Majesty's Theatre in October 1971 starring Howard Keel and Danielle Darrieux. Featuring music by Don Gohman and lyrics by Hal Hackady, the plot focuses on lawyer Lambert Strether (Howard Keel), who is instructed to travel to... learn more...

Back Together - Michael Ball & Alfie Boe
Released on Decca (UMO) (Classics) on 11/1/19

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are teaming up for an all new album! The pair will release the joint album, Back Together, on November 1. Ball and Boe are currently starring in Les Miserables - The Staged Concert through November 30 at the Gielgud Theatre. Michael Ball has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom... learn more...

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: I Shouldn't Be Telling You This
Released on on 11/1/19

The Hollywood legend, coolest man on the planet and purveyor of fine jazz will release his second album in November on Decca Records. And this time he's bringing his friends. Jeff has assembled an extraordinary gang of vocalists from all walks of musical life, some of whom are revealing their jazz voices for the very first time. The feel good jazz album of the year, featuring singers Sharon Van Et... learn more... | buy now...

Juliano Rossi: The Last White Christmas
Released on Künstlerhafen on 11/1/19

German jazz singer holiday album with Rebekka Bakken and Les Brünettes. "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "When I'm Thinking of Christmas," "The Bell That Couldn't Jingle," "Baby, It's Cold Outside," "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," "Heaven on Earth (Himmel På Jord)," "The Last White Christmas," "I Love the Winter Weather," "Mele Kalikimaka," "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve," "Let It Snow! Let It S... learn more... | buy now...

Hayden Tee: Face To Face
Released on Broadway Records on 11/8/19

Hayden Tee, the New Zealand performer The Sydney Herald proclaimed “a definite star” and acclaimed for his work on Broadway, London’s West End, Australia and beyond, releases his first album dedicated to musical theatre. Featuring songs from his starring roles in Matilda the Musical, Les Misérables, 1776, and expanding his repertoire with songs by Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Guet... learn more...

Melissa Errico - Legrand Affair (Deluxe Edition)
Released on Ghostlight Records on 11/8/19

When the great French composer Michel Legrand died in January of 2019, Melissa Errico could not have imagined how his spirit would come to dominate her year. Asked by The New York Times to offer the eulogy to her beloved collaborator, on Jan. 28, the Times published her long, affectionate appreciation. Not long after, she was invited to become the sole American performer to participate in the extr... learn more...

A Musical About Star Wars (Original Cast Recording)
Released on Broadway Records on 11/8/19

A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away...a Staten Island Blockbuster Video to be exact...Two Star Wars fanatics, Scott and Taylor, write the most epic Star Wars musical ever. On their endless quest to perform it at Comic Con - a restraining order filed by Warwick Davis stands in their way - they have opted to perform it on the glamorous off-broadway stages instead! However, dark forces are loom... learn more...

Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!
Released on Broadway Records on 11/8/19

On his debut Christmas album, Emmy-nominated comedian, singer, and viral star Randy Rainbow puts his signature twist on holiday classics and premieres a brand new Christmas song (the title track) with music by Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Smash, Mary Poppins Returns) and lyrics by Randy Rainbow and Shaiman. Backed by a swingin’ band and exciting new musical arrangements by Jesse Kissel (Chicago, The V... learn more...

Mr - Leslie Odom, Jr.
Released on S-Curve Records/BMG on 11/15/19

Leslie Odom, Jr. is back at it, hard at work on a new album. The performer announced on Twitter that he will be releasing a new single "Under Pressure" on September 13th, followed by a full album in November! Following his Tony-winning performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Leslie Odom, Jr. went on to release two solo jazz albums. A revised version of his self-titled solo debut album was releas... learn more...

Frozen II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Released on Walt Disney Records on 11/15/19

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.... learn more...

Beau - A New Musical World Premiere Recording Cast
Released on Sony Masterworks Broadway on 11/15/19

Sony Masterworks Broadway proudly releases the World Premiere Recording of Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar's latest musical Beau. The album features original music, concept, book and lyrics by Lyons (Beautiful), who built an original funk-folk score with Pakchar (Five Points) for the production's debut summer 2019 at The Adirondack Theatre Festival. Beau tells the story of Ace Baker, who at 12 ... learn more...

& Juliet (Original London Cast Recording)
Released on Atlantic Records on 11/20/19

Atlantic Records is proud to announce the release of "& JULIET (ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING)," the official companion to the hugely anticipated new West End musical featuring the music of legendary pop songwriter Max Martin. The eagerly awaited album is available now for pre-order HERE; all pre-orders will be joined by an instantly available pre-release download of "Roar," performed by Miriam-T... learn more...

Luke Evans at Last
Released on BMG on 11/22/19

Welsh West End (Taboo, Rent, Miss Saigon Avenue Q) and film actor Luke Evans solo album. "Love Is a Battlefield," "First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," "If I Could Turn Back Time," "Changing," "With or Without You," "I'm Kissing You," "Show Me Heaven," "At Last," "Always Remember Us This Way," "Say You Love Me," "Faith's Song," "Bring Him Home."... learn more... | buy now...

A Vintage Broadway Christmas: Festive Showtunes and Yuletide Favorites Sung by Broadway Stars of Yesteryear
Released on Stage Door Import on 11/22/19

Stage Door present 'A Vintage Broadway Christmas', a unique album of festive showtunes and yuletide favorites as sung by Broadway's stars of yesteryear. A pageant of yuletide nostalgia, this bespoke collection embraces the bygone Christmases of the 1950s and 60s. Presented as a Deluxe 2CD set, the album includes seasonal selections from the Broadway musicals 'Subways Are For Sleeping', 'Greenwillo... learn more... | buy now...

Kurt Weill Revisited Volume II
Released on Kritzerland on 11/22/19

KURT WEILL REVISITED VOLUME II Music by Kurt Weill Lyrics by Maxwell Anderson, Bertolt Brecht, Ira Gershwin, Paul Green, Edward Heyman, Alan Jay Lerner, Ogden Nash This follow-up to Kurt Weill Revisited is a true delight. Weill was an amazing composer, and this has songs from his early years to his later years, from Love Life, Johnny Johnson, The Firebrand of Florence, One Touch of Venus, ... learn more...

Shoestring Revue
Released on Kritzerland on 11/22/19

SHOESTRING REVUE Music by David Baker, Arthur Siegel, Charles Strouse, Ken Welch, Alec Wilder, and others Lyrics by Lee Adams, June Carroll, Norman Gimbel, Ronny Graham, Sheldon Harnick, Bud McCreery, Mike Stewart, and others In 1955, Ben Bagley, all of twenty-one years of age, burst on the theatrical scene with his revue Shoestring Revue. It opened at the President Theater on February 28,... learn more...

A Never-Ending Line (A Female Song Cycle)
Released on Broadway Records on 11/22/19

The star-studded album for A Never-Ending Line, a song cycle composed by Jaime Lozano (The Yellow Brick Road, Children of Salt), is set to be released by Broadway Records this holiday season. All proceeds generated from sales of the album will benefit Maestra Music. Lozano, named Broadway’s “next big thing” by Lin Manuel-Miranda, developed A Never-Ending Line with a group of female lyricists (L... learn more...

Mark William: Come Croon With Me
Released on Broadway Records on 11/22/19

Featuring the songs in his critically acclaimed nightclub act, Come Croon With Me is the debut recording of Mark William. Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Mark performs a collection of classic tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook. With his glossy approach, he glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to Henry Mancini with charismatic ease and a spri... learn more...

