Brief 9/17: American Songbook Association Gala, Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown Concert, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Video Flashback: Take a Look Back on the Career of Marin Mazzie

by Stage Tube - September 16, 2018

The Broadway community is mourning the loss of Marin Mazzie, who passed away on Thursday, September 13. Today, BroadwayWorld remembers Mazzie with a look back on highlights from her career.. (more...)

2) Bye, Bye, Bikini Bottom! SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Takes Final Broadway Bow 9/16

by BWW News Desk - September 16, 2018

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical will conclude its Broadway engagement at the Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway at West 47th Street) today, September 16, 2018, due to previously planned theatre renovations beginning mid-September.. (more...)

3) GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Played Final Power Chord on Broadway 9/16

by BWW News Desk - September 16, 2018

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new musical comedy, Gettin' The Band Back Together will conclude its Broadway run today, September 16, after 30 previews and 40 performances. The production opened at The Belasco Theatre, on August 13, 2018.. (more...)

4) Marianne Elliott Talks Gender-Swapped COMPANY, Her Debates With Sondheim, and More

by Stephanie Wild - September 16, 2018

The upcoming production of Company in the West End features non-traditional casting in terms of gender. The protagonist, usually Bobby, a man afraid of marriage, is now Bobbie, a woman. The production's director, Marianne Elliott, chatted with The Guardian about the decisions made in the show, working with Sondheim, and more.. (more...)

5) Time to Hop Off! CAROUSEL Takes Final Broadway Bow 9/16

by BWW News Desk - September 16, 2018

As BroadwayWorld reported in August, the acclaimed revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical Carousel, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by 2018 Tony Award winner Justin Peck, will play its final Broadway performance at the Imperial Theatre today, September 16, 2018. Preview performances began on Wednesday, February 28 and Carousel officially opened on Thursday, April 12, 2018.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Dreyfuss

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-American Songbook Association Presents Its First Annual Gala THE JOINT IS JUMPIN'! tonight!

-Ellyn Marie Marsh of PRETTY WOMAN brings her solo show 'I'm Sorry...What' to The Green Room 42 tonight!

-Leslie Kritzer Makes Her Return to Joe's Pub with BURN IT TO THE GROUND tonight!

-Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown Team Up for Concert at SubCulture NYC tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Meet the Company of AMERICAN SON

What we're geeking out over: Nick Jonas Holds Table Read For New Play He Has Written, Starring Darren Criss and More

What we're watching: Nicole Fosse Talks Keeping Her Parents' Legacy Alive With a New Generation

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Constantine Maroulis, who turns 43 today!

Constantine Maroulis is a world-renowned actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of "American Idol."



Recently Constantine starred as Sergio in the world premiere musical production of The Most Beautiful Room in New York. Constantine is also developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony Nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening, as well as recently releasing the singles, "All About You", "Here I Come" and "She's Just Rock N Roll," from his upcoming album. Additionally, Constantine recently played Judas in the MUNY production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Che in the North Shore production of Evita.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles