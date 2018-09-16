Nick Jonas Holds Table Read For New Play He Has Written, Starring Darren Criss and More

Nick Jonas has been in the theatre community since he was a child, acting in Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, and, most recently, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. But Jonas looks to be trying on the playwright hat next.

According to Variety, "Dessert First," the first play written by Jonas, held a table read this weekend at the Chateau Marmont.

Jonas started writing the play about a year ago while on the set of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

The cast for the table read consisted of Darren Criss, Nina Dobrev, Omar Miller, Molly Shannon, Killian Donnelly, Damian O'Hare, Lola Kelly, Kevin Covert, and Rebecca Kitt.

In attendance were Jonas' fiancee, Indian film star Priyanka Chopra, Nick's popstar brother Joe, producer Marc Platt, 21 Laps' president of television Josh Barry, Sony Pictures' creative production VP Matt Milam, Amblin casting EVP Leslee Feldman, and Sony exec and fellow "Jumanji" alumnus Maia Eyre. The RSVPs also included execs from WME, Universal, Paramount, Imagine, Annapurna, Studio 8 and reps from Jonas' management company, Philymack, including Phil Mcintyre.

There is no information at this time about any further productions of the play.

Read more on Variety.

