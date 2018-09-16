Bye, Bye, Bikini Bottom! SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

Click Here for More Articles on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical will conclude its Broadway engagement at the Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway at West 47th Street) today, September 16, 2018, due to previously planned theatre renovations beginning mid-September.

The production, which began previews on November 6, 2017, and opened on December 4, 2017, will have played 327 regular performances and 29 previews. Before we bid farewell to Bikini Bottom for good, we're flashing back through the show's journey to Broadway...

In June 2016, SpongeBob Squarepants opened at Chicago's Oriental Theatre.

The following summer it was announced that the musical would officially open at the Palace Theatre in fall 2017. The company soon reunited to begin preparations for Broadway.

This cast hit the rehearsal room to give the press a sneak peek in October 2017:

Previews officially began on November 6.

On Thanksgiving morning, the company performed in the famed Macy's Parade...

And then they celebrated opening night on December 4. More from opening night! The show celebrated 100 Broadway performances in March. More photos And soon after the cast hit the recording studio: On May 1, the show was nominated for a whopping twelve Tony Awards (the most of the season). Early in 2019, school and youth group licensing rights will be available, with professional licensing to follow. Additionally, a North American tour will begin fall 2019 (cities, venue engagements and casting to be announced at a later date).

