Obituaries

Video Flashback: Take a Look Back on the Career of Marin Mazzie

Sep. 16, 2018  

The Broadway community is mourning the loss of Marin Mazzie, who passed away on Thursday, September 13. Mazzie had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago.

Mazzie most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.

She received Tony and Drama Desk nominations and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Lilli/Katharine in the hit revival of KISS ME, KATE, and later received an Olivier Award nomination when she made her West End debut in the show.

Read her full obituary here.

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers Mazzie with a look back on highlights from her career. Watch the video below.

Video Flashback: Take a Look Back on the Career of Marin Mazzie
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Harry Potter Memes on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: Nicole Fosse Talks Keeping Her Parents' Legacy Alive With a New Generation
  • VIDEO: Cherry Jones, Daniel Radcliffe, and Bobby Cannavale Play Fact Or Fiction on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HOMECOMING Starring Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale
  • VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Gives Al Roker Tips Ahead of His Run in WAITRESS
  • VIDEO: Alumni of Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal's BARS Workshop Will Develop Full-Length Plays at The Public - Get a Taste of Their Work!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       