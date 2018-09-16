Video Flashback: Take a Look Back on the Career of Marin Mazzie

The Broadway community is mourning the loss of Marin Mazzie, who passed away on Thursday, September 13. Mazzie had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago.

Mazzie most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.

She received Tony and Drama Desk nominations and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Lilli/Katharine in the hit revival of KISS ME, KATE, and later received an Olivier Award nomination when she made her West End debut in the show.

Read her full obituary here.

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers Mazzie with a look back on highlights from her career. Watch the video below.

