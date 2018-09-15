VIDEO: Nicole Fosse Talks Keeping Her Parents' Legacy Alive With a New Generation

Nicole Fosse is working hard to make sure her parents, legendary choreographer Bob Fosse and actress/dancer Gwen Verdon, live on. That's why she developed the Verdon Fosse Legacy. PIX 11 chatted with Nicole and those she works with.

"Over the last few decades, the Fosse work that has been out in the world, it's morphed over time and it's lost its multifacetedness," Nicole said. "People were putting on Bowler hats, doing jazz hands and thrusting their pelvis forward and I said, that's not my father's choreography."

Nicole works as artistic director, and she's brought in reconstructeurs who worked closely with her parents to work with a new generation of dancers.

"You're not gonna get hands on training like this anywhere else. Where we spend three to four hours a day working on one piece, dissecting it, to the point where you're doing everything exactly as it's intended," one dancer said.

Watch the full feature below and learn more about the Verdon Fosse Legacy here.

