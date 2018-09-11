PRETTY WOMAN's Ellyn Marie Marsh will Bring 'I'm Sorry...What' to The Green Room 42 on 9/17

Ellyn Marie Marsh, currently appearing on Broadway in PRETTY WOMAN, will return to the cabaret stage with I'M SORRY....WHAT? at The Green Room 42 on Monday, September 17 at 9:30 p.m.

After sold out engagements of "Ellyn Marie Marsh is: INAPPROPRIATE" at Feinstein's/54 Below, "Live! From Carnegie Hall (At Joe's Pub)," and "I'm Sorry... What?" at Joe's Pub earlier this year, Ellyn is bringing the show to Green Room 42 for the first time.

Everyone has had a break up. Everyone has been cheated on. And everyone will feel a lot better about their love life after they've heard what happened in Ellyn's. So join her and some friends for songs and stories about the "unique" end to her recent relationship in a show that would be criminal to miss. Because when someone tries to ruin your life, the only thing you can do is write a show about it.

*Names have been changed to protect the literal insane.

In reviewing "I'm Sorry... What?" for The Ensemblist, Mo Brady said, "Through hilarity and candor, [Marsh] found a way to work through the catastrophic events of her last year and come out on top. I'm Sorry... What? is a remarkable example of what to do when life gives you lemons. And for those lucky enough to be in audience, we got to experience an exquisite expression of how to take the emotions artists possess and turn them into tart, but sweet lemonade."

Joining Ellyn on stage are special guest stars The Skivvies Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd, Desperate Measures) and Nick Cearley (Pageant, Pamela's First Musical), Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale, Newsies) and Joey Taranto (Spider-Man and Kinky Boots) with back up vocals being provided by Courtney Allen, Marty Thomas, and Lillian DeLeon.

The evening features musical direction by Drew Wutke and direction by Richard Amelius.

Ellyn Marie Marsh made her pre-Broadway debut in the rehearsal studio as a replacement in the musical Cry Baby the week it announced its closing. She made her official Broadway debut in Enron and then appeared in the original companies of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Kinky Boots, where she inhabited the factory for five years. Ellyn can be seen again on Broadway this summer in the new musical, Pretty Woman.

Get your tickets now, before it's too late. It would be a CRIME to miss this show:

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10308627

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You