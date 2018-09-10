Leslie Kritzer Makes Her Return to Joe's Pub with BURN IT TO THE GROUND

The fiercely funny Leslie Kritzer brings her wild, wacky world back to Joe's Pub September 17 at 7pm and 9:30pm in her new show Burn It To The Ground.

Kritzer, a Lucille Lortel Award winner for her performance in The Robber Bridegroom, was last seen on Broadway in Something Rotten! Her credits also include the original Broadway casts of Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair, and Sondheim on Sondheim and on TV (Law & Order, Vinyl, Difficult People, Younger). Now Kritzer will throw her comedic gasoline on a mad funhouse of characters, stories, and original songs meant to chew you up, spit you out, lift you up and save your soul.

Leslie is backed by Vadim Feichtner and The Big Extinguisher Orchestra.

Burn It To The Ground is directed by Randy Blair (Beautiful Disaster, Gigantic)

Her previous Joe's Pub shows were sell-outs - Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches and Beautiful Disaster, which garnered her a TimeOut NY Award.



Kritzer will perform her concert before the world premiere of Beetlejuice in D.C., in which she stars as Delia. Beetlejuice, starring Alex Brightman, Sophia Ann Caruso, Rob McClure, and Kerry Butler, will begin previews in D.C. October 14, with an opening night scheduled for November 4.

For Burn It To The Ground tickets, visit https://www.publictheater.org/Tickets/Calendar/PlayDetailsCollection/Joes-Pub/2018/L/Leslie-Kritzer-Burn-It-To-The-Ground/?SiteTheme=JoesPub

