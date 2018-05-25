Brief 5/25: HAIR LIVE!, First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 24, 2018

After auditioning performers in New York City, Los Angeles and Sacramento, Broadway Sacramento has confirmed casting for the six shows in the 68th Broadway At Music Circus season. The casts include a number of Broadway veterans-some of whom are making their Broadway At Music Circus debuts-and audience favorites from previous Broadway At Music Circus productions.. (more...)

2) DAISY PULLS IT OFF Returns to the West End

by BWW News Desk - May 24, 2018

Fresh from a sell-out run at the Ivy Theatre, the first graduating year of Guildford School of Acting's BA Actor-Musician programme are to bring their unique production of Daisy Pulls it Off, full of quirky characters, splendid scrapes and fabulous friends, to delight West End audiences.. (more...)

3) John Cariani, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jessica Fontanta, & Santino Fontana Lead Transport Group's PROMISES, PROMISES

by BWW News Desk - May 24, 2018

Transport Group has announced initial casting for Promises, Promises-its second musical in this season's Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series. The concert stars John Cariani, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jessica Fontanta and Santino Fontana. . (more...)

4) Alex Newell to Host Stars in the Alley; Taylor Louderman, Melissa Benoist, and More to Perform!

by BWW News Desk - May 24, 2018

The Broadway League is proud to announce that Alex Newell, currently starring as Asaka in Once On This Island, will host this year's STARS IN THE ALLEY free outdoor concert.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Idina Menzel and the Cast of SKINTIGHT

by BWW News Desk - May 24, 2018

Idina Menzel will soon star as 'Jodi Isaac' in Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of Skintight by Joshua Harmon. The company is currently hard at work in rehearsal, check out the photos below!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony nominees: Renee Fleming!

-Taye Diggs will appear on THE TALK!

What we're geeking out over: HAIR LIVE! will air on NBC in Spring 2019!

What we're watching: First look at Ogunquit's Off-Broadway bound SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sir Ian McKellen, who turns 79 today!

Multi award-winning Ian McKellen has had a 55 year long career on stage and on screen. For the Royal Shakespeare Company he has played Romeo, Macbeth, Iago and King Lear and at the National Theatre, has appeared in productions of Coriolanus, Richard III, Uncle Vanya and The Seagull. He gained his first Oscar nomination for Gods and Monsters and his second for Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. He is Magneto to Patrick Stewart's Xavier in the X-Men movies, Richard III and most recently Mr Holmes. He is currently starring in King Lear in Chichester and was last seen on stage in London with Patrick Stewart in No Man's Land.

