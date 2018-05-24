John Cariani, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jessica Fontanta, & Santino Fontana Lead Transport Group's PROMISES, PROMISES

Transport Group has announced initial casting for Promises, Promises-its second musical in this season's Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series. The concert stars John Cariani (The Band's Visit; Tony nominee Fiddler on the Roof), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Sweeney Todd; Obie Award for TG's The Dark at the Top of the Stairs), Jessica Fontanta (Cinderella; TG's Once Upon a Mattress) and Santino Fontana ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Tootsie; Tony nominee Cinderella).

Promises, Promises In Concert takes place Monday, June 25, 2018 at 8pm at the Merkin Concert Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67 Street. The concert will be directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III with Musical Direction by Joey Chancey and will feature a live orchestra performing the show's original Broadway orchestrations. Promises, Promises is written by Neil Simon, and has music by Burt Bacharach and lyrics by Hal David. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Previous presentations in Transport Group's concert series include Man of La Mancha, Baby, Once Upon a Mattress, The Music Man, Peter Pan, and A Man of No Importance.

Promises, Promises in Concert will be performed June 25, 2018, at 8pm at Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67 Street. Tickets are on sale and start at $55. The VIP ticket package includes a post-show reception with the artists. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.transportgroup.org or phone 866-811-4111.

Transport Groupis the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award recognizing its "breadth of vision and presentation of challenging productions," a Special Citation from the prestigious New York Critics' Circle, and a Special Citation from the Obie Awards as well as numerous other awards and award nominations from the Outer Critics' Circle, Lucille Lortel Awards, Obie Awards, Off-Broadway Alliance, Drama League, and others.

Founded in 2001, Transport Group stages new works and re-imagined revivals-both plays and musicals-that explore the challenges of relationship and identity in modern America. Currently headed by founder Jack Cummings III (Artistic Director) and Lori Fineman (Executive Director), Transport Group most recently produced the critically acclaimed production of Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke with Classic Stage Company, Eugene O'Neill'sStrange Interlude starring David Greenspan(Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance as well as an Obie Award for Greenspan and Cummings), and Picnic & Come Back, Little Sheba: William Inge in Rep, which received two Drama Desk nominations and three OBIE Awards (Jack Cummings III for direction, Heather Mac Rae for performance, Dane Laffrey for scenic design).

Additional recent productions include the first off-Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson; Three Days To See, a world premiere theatrical exploration of Helen Keller through her own writings; the critically acclaimed revival of John Cariani's modern classic Almost, Maine; and a re-imagined revival of the John Van Druten classic I Remember Mamawhich was included in the New York Times' Top Ten productions of 2014 and The New Yorker's top cultural moments of 2014.

In addition to mainstage productions, Transport Group also produces one-night-only, star-studded concert events, often featuring the productions' original orchestrations performed by as many as 60 actors and musicians. Concert titles have included Baby(2012), Once Upon a Mattress (2013), The Music Man(2014), Peter Pan(2016) andA Man of No Importance (2016). Next up for Transport Group includes a new musical by Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture) and Carmel Dean (Musical Direction for If/Then, American Idiot) about jazz-age poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, scheduled for fall 2018.

Photo Credits: John Cariani by Walter McBride; Santino Fontana by Jennifer Broski

