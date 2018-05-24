WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Renee Fleming

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Renee Fleming!

Quick Facts About Renee:

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical



The Role: Nettie Fowler in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel

Up Against: Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Lindsay Mendez (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Diana Rigg (My Fair Lady)

Did You Know?: Carousel marks Renee's musical debut on Broadway, but she made her actual debut in the 2015 play Living on Love.

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as Renee tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

