Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Idina Menzel and the Cast of SKINTIGHT

May. 24, 2018  

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel will soon star as "Jodi Isaac" in Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of Skintight, by Roundabout Underground alumnus Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other), with direction by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews). The company is hard at work in rehearsal, check out the photos below!

Skintight is Harmon's Roundabout Underground commission. As part of Roundabout's commitment to foster the talent of emerging writers, each Underground playwright is commissioned to write a new play before their Underground play is produced.

Skintight will begin preview performances Off-Broadway on May 31, 2018, and open officially on June 21, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through August 26, 2018.

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel returns to the New York Theater stage in May 2018, following her Tony nominated performance in If/Then. Menzel makes her Roundabout Theatre Company debut in Skintight; she has been a part of the development process with playwright Joshua Harmon since the first reading in January 2015.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

buy tickets

Related Articles


10 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND or CAROUSEL for Best Revival...


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Andy Karl Will Replace Steve Kazee as Star of PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
  • Who Won at the 2018 Obie Awards? Full List!
  • Muny Announces Full Cast and Creative for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY
  • Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Limited Engagement
  • Photo Flash: Perfect! See Brand New Production Photos of JAGGED LITTLE PILL at A.R.T.
  • The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors Announces 2018 Winners

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       