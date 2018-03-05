Brief 3/5: Wayne Brady Returns to KINKY BOOTS, First Look at MARY POPPINS RETURNS, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stephanie Wild - March 04, 2018

Variety has reported that actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role on the television show MASH has died at age 75 of bladder cancer.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: The Kid Critics Go Wild to Celebrate Kids' Night on Broadway!

by BroadwayWorld TV - March 04, 2018

To celebrate the special day, Kids Night on Broadway Ambassadors Lea Salonga (Once on This Island), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants), and Christy Altomare (Anastasia) joined Broadway kids at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld's own Kid Critics were on hand to join in the fun and they're taking you behind the scenes below! . (more...)

3) BWW Review: The York Brings Back Styne, Comden and Green's Enjoyable Oddball, SUBWAYS ARE FOR SLEEPING

by Michael Dale - March 04, 2018

'One of the few great musical comedies of the last thirty years.' - Howard Taubman' 'What a show! What a hit! What a solid hit!' - Walter Kerr' 'The best musical of the century.' - John Chapman'. (more...)

4) The Best Original Songs: Where Broadway and Oscar Night Meet

by BWW News Desk - March 04, 2018

Later tonight, Hollywood royalty will gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to salute the greatest achievements of the year in motion pictures. Of course, Broadway will be in the house with nominees for Best Original Song- a category that has a rich history of musical theatre representation. Before the big night we're taking a closer look at the last twenty years of where Broadway and Best Original Song have met!. (more...)

5) BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' Podcast Goes in Depth with their Wishes, Wants, and Wills for the 2018 Academy Awards

by Some Like It Pop - March 04, 2018

Hello Pop Culture Honorees! On this episode of 'Some Like It Pop,' BroadwayWorld's pop culture podcast, Jenn and Matt go through their wishes, wants, and wills for this weekend's 90th annual Academy Awards. First, they will tell you what they wish had happened in a category, then they tell you who they want to win in said category, and then they will disappointedly tell you who will win in the category.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Wayne Brady begins his return engagement in KINKY BOOTS tonight!

- Glenn Close moderates a Town Hall chat with Andrew Lloyd Webber tonight to celebrate the release of his book UNMASKED!

- IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU plays a concert at 92Y tonight!

- Ed Dixon and Rebecca Luker lead the first of two readings of new musical PIECE OF MIND tonight!

BWW Exclusive: What's MCC's TRANSFERS all about? The cast explains at their press meet and greet event!

What we're geeking out over: Get a first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt in the all new teaser trailer for MARY POPPINS RETURNS that aired during last night's Oscars!

What we're watching: Watch Keala Settle's epic performance of 'This is Me' from last night's Oscars!

It's the anthem that preaches difference... @KealaSettle performs "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6eZc9milZY - Channel 9 (@Channel9) March 5, 2018

Social Butterfly: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Weird Al lip sync 'The Hamilton Polka' with Jimmy Fallon!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

