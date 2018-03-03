VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Lip Sync 'The Hamilton Polka' With Jimmy Fallon

Last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Weird Al" Yankovic appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about their new collaboration, The Hamilton Polka. The Hamilton Polka was released yesterday, and on the track, Weird Al mashes up some of our favorite songs from Hamilton and sets them to polka music, creating an epic and catchy result.

Watch below as Miranda, Yankovic, and Fallon lip sync to the song and geek out over the collaboration!

The Hamilton Polka is the latest installment in the HAMILDROP series. Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter in December 2017 to announce that he will be dropping new Hamilton music every month until December 2018. Miranda explained that this is in place of a volume two of The Hamilton Mixtape, which was released last year and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical.

Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic is an American singer-songwriter, film/record producer, satirist, and author. He is known for his humorous songs that make light of popular culture and often parody specific songs by contemporary musical acts, original songs that are style pastiches of the work of other acts, and polka medleys of several popular songs, featuring his favored instrument, the accordion.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Related Articles