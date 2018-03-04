Broadway Veteran and MASH Star David Ogden Stiers Dies at 75

Variety has reported that actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role on the television show MASH has died at age 75 of bladder cancer.

Stiers was nominated for an Emmy twice for his role on MASH, for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy or variety or music series, in 1981 and 1982. He also received a third Emmy nomination for his performance in NBC miniseries "The First Olympics: Athens 1896" as William Milligan Sloane, the founder of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Stiers made his Broadway debut in the early 1970s as a member of the City Center Acting Company, appearing in The Three Sisters, The Beggar's Opera, Measure for Measure, Scapin, and Next Time I'll Sing to You. The following year, 1974, he appeared in the Broadway production The Magic Show in the minor role of Feldman the Magnificent. He returned to the stage in 2009 in White Christmas as General Henry Waverly.

Before booking his role on MASH, Stiers appeared on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Kojak, and Rhoda, as well as in the pilot of Charlie's Angels as the team's chief back-up.

After MASH completed its run in 1983, Stiers expanded his work on television with regular guest appearances on North and South; Star Trek: The Next Generation; Murder, She Wrote; Matlock; Touched by an Angel; Wings; and Frasier, along with a recurring role in Season 1 of Two Guys and a Girl as Mr. Bauer.

Stiers also lent his voice to several Disney animated films, most notably as Cogsworth and the Narrator in Beauty and the Beast. His voice can also be heard in Disney films Lilo & Stitch, Pocahontas, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Photo Credit: Peter James Zielinski

