Glenn Close Will Moderate Town Hall Chat to Celebrate Release of Andrew Lloyd Webber's UNMASKED

On March 5, Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber will introduce his new memoir, Unmasked, to the world. He will be joined by the star of one of his most beloved shows, special guest moderator Glenn Close.

All ticket purchases include a copy of the book Published by Harper Collins. For tickets, click here.

Written entirely in his own words, internationally acclaimed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber recounts his fascinating life and remarkable career in UNMASKED, Lloyd Webber's new autobiography which will be released on March 6, 2018.

A natural storyteller, with his signature humor and self-deprecating tone, Lloyd Webber shares the details of his early personal and professional years, including his early artistic influences. In UNMASKED, Lloyd Webber takes stock of his achievements, the twists of fate and circumstance which brought him both success and disappointment, and the passions that inspire and sustain him.

A record of several exciting and turbulent decades of British and American musical theater and the transformation of popular music itself, UNMASKED is ultimately a chronicle of artistic creation. Lloyd Webber looks back at the development of some of his most famous works and illuminates his collaborations with luminaries such as Tim Rice, Robert Stigwood, Harold Prince, Cameron Mackintosh, and Trevor Nunn. Taking us behind the scenes of his productions, Lloyd Webber reveals fascinating details about each show, including the rich cast of characters involved with making them, and the creative and logistical challenges and artistic political battles that ensued.

Reflecting a life that included many passions (from architecture to Turkish Van swimming cats), full of witty and revealing anecdotes, and featuring cameo appearances by numerous celebrities - Elaine Paige, Sarah Brightman, David Frost, Julie Covington, Judi Dench, Richard Branson, A.R. Rahman, Mandy Patinkin, Richard Rodgers, Norman Jewison, Milos Forman, Placido Domingo, Barbra Streisand, Michael Crawford, Gillian Lynne, Betty Buckley, and more - UNMASKED at last reveals the true face of the extraordinary man beneath the storied legend.

"I have long resisted writing an autobiography. Autobiographies are by definition self-serving and mine is no exception," Lloyd Webber comments. "It is the result of my nearest and dearest, moaning at me 'to tell your story your way.' I meekly agreed, primarily to shut them up. Consequently this tome is not my fault. I intended to write my memoirs in one volume and I have failed spectacularly. Quite how I have been able to be so verbose about the most boring person I have ever written about eludes me."

Full of colorful characters, rich storytelling and illustrated with sixteen pages of color photos, UNMASKED provides unique insight into the life of the man who has entertained millions of audiences around the world with his music.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles