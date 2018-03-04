Podcasts
BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' Podcast Goes in Depth with their Wishes, Wants, and Wills for the 2018 Academy Awards

Hello Pop Culture Honorees! On this episode of "Some Like It Pop," BroadwayWorld's pop culture podcast, Jenn and Matt go through their wishes, wants, and wills for this weekend's 90th annual Academy Awards. First, they will tell you what they wish had happened in a category, then they tell you who they want to win in said category, and then they will disappointedly tell you who will win in the category.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

In addition to being able to find all of our episodes on BroadwayWorld, we are also available on iTunes (subscribe here), Stitcher (subscribe here), and Google Play (subscribe here). So, subscribe, download, and share "Some Like it Pop"! To check out all of our old episodes, click here.

Some Like It Pop

BroadwayWorld.com's Pop Culture podcast hosted by Senior TV and Film Critic Matt Tamanini and BWW TV Los Angeles Bureau Chief, Jennifer McHugh. Matt and Jenn (read more...)

