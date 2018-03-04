VIDEO: Keala Settle Performs 'This is Me' On the Oscars

Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

Keala Settle performed the Oscar-nominated song from The Greatest Showman, "This is Me" on tonight's 90th annual Academy Awards. Watch the performance below!

The song features music and lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

Keala made her Broadway debut in 2011 as Shirley in Priscilla Queen of the Desert. She went on to star in numerous award-winning Broadway shows including Hands on a Hardbody, the revival of Les Misérables and Waitress. Keala made the jump to film with Ricki and the Flash in 2015 alongside Meryl Streep. Keala next appears in 20th Century Fox's "The Greatest Showman," alongside Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya, opening on Christmas Day.

It's the anthem that preaches difference... @KealaSettle performs "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6eZc9milZY — Channel 9 (@Channel9) March 5, 2018





