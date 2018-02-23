Brief 2/23: ANGELS IN AMERICA Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis, and More Join NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT

by BWW News Desk - February 22, 2018

TV Line reports that Brandon Victor Dixon will appear as Judas opposite Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper and John Legend in NBC's special event JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, to be aired Easter Sunday, April 1. The next incarnation of NBC's series of live musicals will be an exuberant concert staging of this iconic rock opera in front of a live audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: She's a Monster! Watch Caissie Levy Sing Elsa's New Ballad from FROZEN

by Stage Tube - February 22, 2018

Below, watch as Caissie Levy, who plays Elsa, performs one of her new songs, 'Monster,' for the New York Times. Of the song, composer Robert Lopez told NYT: 'It's a moment of anxiety where the freedom she found in 'Let It Go' is shaken, and she hears in the distance the voices of the men coming for her, and she realizes now is the time she has to decide what her next move is.'. (more...)

3) Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Launch First International Production in Canada in 2019!

by BWW News Desk - February 22, 2018

Does anybody have a map... to Canada? Producer Stacey Mindich just announced that she will partner with Canadian producer David Mirvish to present the first international production of the Tony & Grammy Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, which will play Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre beginning in March 2019. The original Broadway production team - including Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Music & Lyrics), Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Book), and four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Direction) - will reunite to launch this production.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Stephen Colbert and J.J. Abrams Invite Entire Studio Audience to See THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

by Stage Tube - February 22, 2018

J.J. Abrams appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, where he talked about the upcoming unnamed Star Wars film, and when he couldn't provide spoilers, he gave the audience a bit of compensation.... (more...)

5) FREEZE FRAME: Class is in Session! Meet the Company of MEAN GIRLS on Broadway!

by Walter McBride - February 22, 2018

. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Telly Leung

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-ANGELS IN AMERICA begins previews tonight!

-Mark Ravenhill's GHOST STORY begins performances off-Broadway today!

-World premiere of THREE ON A MATCH at IATI begins previews tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside rehearsals for a sneak peek of MEAN GIRLS!

What we're geeking out over: FROZEN composers go behind the scenes of Elsa's new song 'Monster!'

What we're watching: The cast of TUTS' MEMPHIS performs 'Memphis Lives In Me!'

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Josh Gad, who turns 37 today!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Josh Gad recently starred as 'La Fou' in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast. He lends his voice to 'Olaf' in the hit animated series Frozen, as well as Olaf's Frozen Adventure. The actor received a Tony nomination for The Book of Mormon and starred on Broadway in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

He has also appeared in ER, The Daily Show, Modern Family, New Girl, Bored to Death, and Numb3rs.

Gad played Skip Gilchrist in the political sitcom 1600 Penn on NBC, and a fictionalized version of himself on FX's The Comedians, alongside Billy Crystal. His film roles include The Rocker, The Internship, 21, Love & Other Drugs, Frozen, Jobs, Pixels, The Wedding Ringer, and The Angry Birds Movie, and in 2017, A Dog's Purpose, the live action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Marshall, and Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. He will star in the upcoming Netflix movie Super-Normal.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

